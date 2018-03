Top Democrat on US Senate Intel: 'lot of questions' about Trump CIA nominee

The top Democrat on the US Senate Intelligence Committee said on Tuesday that senators have "a lot of questions" about President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Central Intelligence Agency, Gina Haspel.

"They deserve to have those questions answered, in an open hearing setting," he told reporters at the US Senate. Warner said he also had a lot of questions, but, when pressed, would not say whether he was concerned.

Haspel, a veteran CIA undercover officer, is supported by many in the US intelligence community but her confirmation by the US Senate could be complicated if too many lawmakers reject her because she oversaw a secret CIA prison where detainees were tortured.