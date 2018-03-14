Channels
Syrian Observatory: air strike kills two commanders in eastern Ghouta rebel group
Reuters|Published:  03.14.18 , 10:35

BEIRUT – The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Wednesday an air strike killed 12 members of the Failaq al-Rahman rebel group in eastern Ghouta, including two of its commanders.

 

The group's spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

 

The Observatory said the strike took place on Tuesday evening and that, based on activist reports, it was conducted by Russia. Rami Abdulrahman, director of the Britain-based war monitor, named the two commanders as Abu Mohammad Saif and Abu Mohammed Jobar. 

 


First published: 03.14.18, 10:35
