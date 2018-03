BERLIN – German lawmakers voted on Wednesday to re-elect Angela Merkel as chancellor for a fourth, and likely final, term that may prove her most challenging yet as she leads a fragile coalition with her standing diminished.

Lawmakers voted by 364 to 315, with nine abstentions, in favor of re-electing Merkel, 63.

"I accept the vote," Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament after the vote.