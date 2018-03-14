Pro-Kurds clash with police outside US embassy in Paris

PARIS – Pro-Kurdish demonstrators protesting against Turkey's military offensive in northern Syria have clashed with police outside the US embassy in Paris.

French police tried to keep the protesters back from the embassy building on Tuesday night and used tear gas to disperse the protest. Some protesters threw projectiles at police and several of them were injured in the scuffles that followed.

The protesters were expressing anger at a perceived lack of action from the US after Turkey announced that its troops and Turkish-backed Syrian opposition fighters had begun a siege of the Syrian Kurdish-held northern town of Afrin.