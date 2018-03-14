New US Secretary of State Pompeo must respect Turkey, Ankara says

MOSCOW – Turkey wants to a continue a relationship of understanding with incoming US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, but the CIA chief must learn that Ankara needs to be respected, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

At a news conference in Moscow with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Cavusoglu said talks planned between the United States and Turkey for March 19 could be delayed owing to the departure of Rex Tillerson.

US President Donald Trump fired Tillerson as his chief diplomat on Tuesday, replacing him with loyalist CIA Director Pompeo.