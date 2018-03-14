Channels
Secondary school teachers strike deal to raise their wages
Adir Yanko|Published:  03.14.18 , 20:27

The Secondary School Teachers Organization signed a collective wage agreement with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Education, according to which all teachers in secondary schools will receive salary supplements that will be paid retroactively, beginning in September 2017, the sum of which will affectively raise their salaries from NIS 6,400 to an initial salary of 8,000 or more.

 

In addition, all teachers will receive a signing grant of NIS 1,000. The total cost of the agreement is estimated at NIS 600 million.

 


