Trump picks camera-proven Kudlow as top economic aide

President Donald Trump has chosen Larry Kudlow to be his top economic aide, elevating the influence of a long-time fixture on the CNBC business news network who previously served in the Reagan administration and has emerged as a leading evangelist for tax cuts and a smaller government.
Kudlow told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he has accepted the offer, saying the US economy is poised to take off after Trump signed $1.5 trillion worth of tax cuts into law.
"The economy is starting to roar and we're going to get more of that," he said.