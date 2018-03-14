Channels
Trump picks camera-proven Kudlow as top economic aide
AP|Published:  03.14.18 , 21:30
President Donald Trump has chosen Larry Kudlow to be his top economic aide, elevating the influence of a long-time fixture on the CNBC business news network who previously served in the Reagan administration and has emerged as a leading evangelist for tax cuts and a smaller government.

 

Kudlow told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he has accepted the offer, saying the US economy is poised to take off after Trump signed $1.5 trillion worth of tax cuts into law.

 

"The economy is starting to roar and we're going to get more of that," he said.

 


