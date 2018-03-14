Eritrea arrests hundreds of perceived opponents

Eritrean authorities detained hundreds of perceived opponents this month after a school director who defied government orders died in custody, the United Nations said on Wednesday.
Most of those arrested were males and some were as young as 13, Sheila B. Keetharuth, the UN's Special Rapporteur for human rights in Eritrea told a UN Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva.
The leaders of the country in the Horn of Africa should be tried for crimes against humanity including torture, rape, murder and enslaving hundreds of thousands of people, a UN investigation set up by the Council said in 2016.