Kahlon boasts 2019 state budget would be 'most social one Jewish people ever had'
Moran Azulay|Published:  03.14.18 , 23:20

Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon spoke in the Knesset Plenum ahead of the vote on the state budget for 2019, proclaiming he lived up to his promise by bringing it to a vote where it is set to pass.

 

"A week ago, I said that the people of Israel would sit at the Seder night either with a budget or without a finance minister. Tonight we can say that the people of Israel will sit for the holiday meal with a budget and with a finance minister," he said, referring to the first meal of Passover.

 

"I promised that the budget would pass at a predetermined time without threats and extortion—and I delivered," he added, boasting it would be "the most social (budget) the Jewish people ever had."

 


