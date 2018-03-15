Report: Differences on North Korea key to Trump's Tillerson decision

Differences over how to deal with North Korea's nuclear challenge were a key factor in President Donald Trump's decision to replace Rex Tillerson as US secretary of state, according to sources familiar with the internal deliberations.
Tillerson had been an early advocate of talks with North Korea to the annoyance of Trump, who wanted to keep applying maximum pressure on Pyongyang before responding to an invitation to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the sources said.
That had led to fear that Tillerson might be too willing to make concessions to North Korea, the sources said.
"He's got to have somebody in there that he totally trusts," said a senior US official.