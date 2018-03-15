US imposes sanctions on Russians for US election meddling

The Trump administration on Thursday imposed sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller as part of his Russia-related investigation.
Also targeted were five Russian companies, including the Internet Research Agency, which is accused of orchestrating a mass online disinformation
campaign to affect the election that Republican Donald Trump won over Democrat Hillary Clinton.
The Treasury Department announced the sanctions amid withering criticism of Trump and his administration for failing to use the congressionally mandated authority to punish Russia for the election interference. Trump himself has been skeptical of the allegations.