Hezbollah expects its allies to win more seats in Lebanon vote

Lebanon's Shi'ite Hezbollah movement expects its allies to win more seats in a parliamentary election in May but does not expect any fundamental change in the balance of power in the government, the group's deputy leader said on Thursday.
The May 6 election looks set to deepen the strong political influence already wielded in Lebanon by the heavily armed group, which is backed by Iran and listed as a terrorist organisation by the United States.
Lebanon's first parliamentary vote since 2009 will be held according to a new law that is widely expected to yield fewer seats for the Future Movement led by Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, Lebanon's leading Sunni.