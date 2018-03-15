Channels
Hezbollah expects its allies to win more seats in Lebanon vote
Reuters|Published:  03.15.18 , 20:22
Lebanon's Shi'ite Hezbollah movement expects its allies to win more seats in a parliamentary election in May but does not expect any fundamental change in the balance of power in the government, the group's deputy leader said on Thursday.

 

The May 6 election looks set to deepen the strong political influence already wielded in Lebanon by the heavily armed group, which is backed by Iran and listed as a terrorist organisation by the United States.

 

Lebanon's first parliamentary vote since 2009 will be held according to a new law that is widely expected to yield fewer seats for the Future Movement led by Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, Lebanon's leading Sunni.

 


