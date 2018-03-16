Channels
Doctors to examine US man sought by Poland in Nazi case
AP|Published:  03.16.18 , 08:10
American authorities are moving ahead with Poland's request to extradite a 99-year-old Minnesota man to be tried on allegations he was involved in a World War II massacre of civilians, Polish prosecutors said Thursday.

 

Polish authorities issued an arrest warrant last year after opening a case following a series of 2013 reports in which The Associated Press identified the man as Ukrainian-born Michael Karkoc, an ex-commander in an SS-led Nazi unit that burned Polish villages and killed civilians during the war.

 


First published: 03.16.18, 08:10
