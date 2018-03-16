Talks on Iran nuclear deal amid questions on US commitment

Talks on the Iran nuclear deal got underway in Vienna on Friday amid growing questions about the US commitment to the plan.
President Donald Trump has vowed to walk away from the 2015 agreement in mid-May unless European countries join the US in addressing what the president says are its fatal flaws. These include no penalties for Iran's missile work and support for militant groups in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and elsewhere.
This week's firing of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and the choice of Iran hard-liner Mike Pompeo to replace him have fueled speculation Washington will pull out.
Eyes are now on Friday's periodic meeting of the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action Joint Commission, or JCPOA, in Vienna for an indication of American thinking.
Delegates from the US, Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia, the European Union and Iran made no comment to reporters as they arrived for the talks, which were expected to last through the day.