A three years old boy was seriously wounded in head-on collision near the Dead Sea on Friday afternoon.

Paramedics also treated three girls aged 14, 20 and 5 in serious condition. Another woman was also left in moderate condition while six others were lightly wounded.

Military helicopters and ambulance evacuated the wounded to Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem and Soroka University Medical Center in Be’er Sheva.