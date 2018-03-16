100 killed in single day in Syria, says monitor

A Syrian monitoring group says more than 100 civilians have been killed in government, Russian, and Turkish airstrikes and shelling on towns inside Syria.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says government and Russian forces have been bombing rebel-towns areas outside Damascus throughout Friday, killing 64 people in Kafr Batna and another 12 in Saqba.
The Syrian Civil Defense search-and-rescue group reported 61 fatalities in Kafr Batna.
The Syrian government is determined to seize Kafr Batna, Saqba, and the rest of the besieged eastern Ghouta region from rebels, after 7 years of war.
The Observatory says Turkish shelling and airstrikes have killed another 27 people in the Kurdish-held town of Afrin, in north Syria.
Turkey is waging a war on a Syrian Kurdish militia that controls Afrin and the surrounding region.