100 killed in single day in Syria, says monitor
AP|Published:  03.16.18 , 18:07
A Syrian monitoring group says more than 100 civilians have been killed in government, Russian, and Turkish airstrikes and shelling on towns inside Syria.

 

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says government and Russian forces have been bombing rebel-towns areas outside Damascus throughout Friday, killing 64 people in Kafr Batna and another 12 in Saqba.

 

The Syrian Civil Defense search-and-rescue group reported 61 fatalities in Kafr Batna.

 

The Syrian government is determined to seize Kafr Batna, Saqba, and the rest of the besieged eastern Ghouta region from rebels, after 7 years of war.

 

The Observatory says Turkish shelling and airstrikes have killed another 27 people in the Kurdish-held town of Afrin, in north Syria.

 

Turkey is waging a war on a Syrian Kurdish militia that controls Afrin and the surrounding region.

 


First published: 03.16.18, 18:07
