Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Trump reaffirms plan to meet Kim Jong Un by end of May
Reuters|Published:  03.16.18 , 20:45
US President Donald Trump reaffirmed his plan to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by the end of May on Friday during a call with South Korea's president, voicing "cautious optimism" over recent developments, the White House said.

 

Trump and President Moon Jae-in discussed preparations for their upcoming engagements with North Korea and agreed that "concrete actions" were the key to achieving denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, the White House said in a statement.

 

"The two leaders expressed cautious optimism over recent developments and emphasized that a brighter future is available for North Korea, if it chooses the correct path," the White House said in a statement.

 


First published: 03.16.18, 20:45
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.