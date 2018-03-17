Iranian official: New European sanctions would affect nuclear deal

BEIRUT - Any new European sanctions against Iran will have a direct effect on the nuclear deal struck between world powers and Tehran, Iran's deputy foreign minister said Friday, according to state media.

"In case some European countries are following steps to put non-nuclear sanctions against Iran in order to please the American president,

"It's better that European countries continue their current action to persuade America to keep its promises in the nuclear deal and for that country to effectively execute the deal in all its parts with good will and in a productive atmosphere."