Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Syrian monitor says strikes on Ghouta rebel town kill 30
Reuters|Published:  03.17.18 , 10:56

BEIRUT - The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said air strikes on a rebel pocket in eastern Ghouta killed 30 people gathering to leave to government lines on Saturday.

 

The UK-based war monitoring group said the strikes on Zamalka town also injured dozens. There was no immediate comment from Damascus, which says it only targets armed militants.

 

The Observatory said a new wave of 10,000 people had left the insurgent pocket to army positions on Saturday in Ghouta, where the government has waged a fierce month-long offensive.

 


First published: 03.17.18, 10:56
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.