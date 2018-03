President Reuven Rivlin gave his condolences on the murder of two IDF soldiers in a West Bank car ramming attack.

Rivlin was said to "send a hug of comfort and strength to the families of the victims and prayers of a speedy recovery for the wounded."

The president also wished to voice his support for security forces investigating the attack and said, "We shall not rest until bringing all accomplices to justice. We shall not allow terror to become a continuing reality."