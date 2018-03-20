US advancing toward first Guantanamo repatriation under Trump

The United States is advancing toward the first transfer of a prisoner from the Guantanamo Bay detention center under US President Donald Trump, the US military told Reuters on Monday, a move that would repatriate the detainee to Saudi Arabia.
The transfer of 43-year-old Ahmed Muhammed Haza al-Darbi appeared to have stalled in February, when he became eligible but was not repatriated, as allowed under the terms of al-Darbi's 2014 plea bargain agreement.
The US military said at the time it was waiting for assurances from Saudi Arabia's government to move forward on his departure.
On Monday, the Pentagon suggested that process was back on track. Navy Commander Sarah Higgins, a spokeswoman, said the Defense Department was "reviewing information received from Saudi Arabia regarding al-Darbi's transfer."
"The transfer process is moving forward," Higgins said. "I have no further information on transfer timing."