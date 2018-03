US President Donald Trump sent greetings on Monday to Iranians celebrating the New Year's holiday known as Nowruz, but used the message to attack Iran's government, particularly its powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

"I wish a beautiful and blessed Nowruz to the millions of people around the world who are celebrating the arrival of spring," Trump said. He added, however, that the Iranian people were burdened by "rulers who serve themselves instead of serving the people."