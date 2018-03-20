Channels
In Egypt election, al-Sisi imposes stability over democracy
Published:  03.20.18 , 09:18
The sole candidate running against Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has had two showcase campaign rallies in downtown Cairo.

 

The first was a disaster. No one showed up except a few campaign workers.

 

The second was a slight improvement: 30 people attended. They held banners and chanted slogans, though the chants weren't exactly resounding victory cries for their candidate, an almost unknown politician named Moussa Mustafa Moussa.

 

They shouted: "Whether Moussa wins or al-Sisi wins, either is our president!"

 

There's no question the general-turned-president al-Sisi will win a second four-year term. But the March 26-28 election will likely be remembered as the event that signaled Egypt's break with what pretense it had left of democratic rule, seven years after a popular uprising toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak in the name of democracy.

 


