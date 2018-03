Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu derided Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas as a “spoiled child,” Tuesday.

“The Palestinians are in shock and like a spoiled child when you say to him ‘no more’ they lose their sense and refuse to make peace. We will always ensure the security of Israel’s security,” he said in his opening remarks at a government meeting.

His comments come a day after Abbas described the US ambassador to Israel David Friedman as a “son of a dog.”