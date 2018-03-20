Package bomb explodes in Texas, this time at shipping center

AUSTIN, Texas – A package bomb believed to be linked to the recent bombings in Austin exploded early Tuesday inside a FedEx distribution center near San Antonio, leaving one worker with minor injuries, and a second unexploded bomb was found at the same facility, authorities said.

Hours later, police sent a hazardous-materials team to a FedEx facility in Austin to check on a suspicious package there. There was no immediate word about whether that package contained explosives.

FBI agent Michelle Lee said the explosion happened around 1am at a FedEx facility in Schertz, which is just northeast of San Antonio

"It would be silly for us not to admit that we suspect it's related" to the four Austin bombings that have killed two people and injured four others since March 2, Lee said. She did not have details about the size, weight or description of the package.