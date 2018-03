Military Intelligence Directorate head Maj.-Gen. Herzi Halevi spoke at an event for former heads of the service Monday evening and said, "The challenges of the times bring into sharp focus the importance and centrality of intelligence."

"In days such as these," Halevi added, "of tensions in the West Bank and Gaza, and high dynamism in the northern arena, I propose that anyone considering to challenge us, especially with the holidays coming, to strongly consider their actions."