Measure to limit Palestinian aid over 'martyr payments' due to pass US Congress

WASHINGTON – Legislation to sharply reduce the annual $300 million in US aid to the Palestinian Authority unless it take steps to stop making what lawmakers described as payments that reward violent crime is set to be passed by the US Congress this week as part of a major spending bill unveiled on Wednesday.

The measure, known as the Taylor Force Act, was named after a 29-year-old American military veteran fatally stabbed by a Palestinian while visiting Israel in 2016.

The act is intended to stop the Palestinians from paying stipends, referred to as "martyr payments," to the families of militants killed or imprisoned by Israeli authorities. The payments can reach $3,500 a month.

US House of Representatives and Senate leaders reached an agreement on Wednesday on the massive omnibus spending bill, which they aim to pass by Friday night.