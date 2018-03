The Haifa District Court sentenced a resident of Kafr Manda in the Galilee to two years in four months in prison, in addition to a suspended sentence of another year, for attempting to join the Islamic State in Sinai.

The Haifa District Attorney's office said the young man professed his intention of liberating Jerusalem and al-Aqsa Mosque from Israel, and was convicted as part of a plea agreement of contact with a foreign agent and attempted membership in a terror group.