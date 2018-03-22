Channels
Suspicious package found near London HQ of Cambridge Analytica
Reuters|Published:  03.22.18 , 16:51

LONDON - British police said a suspicious package had been found near the London headquarters of Cambridge Analytica on Thursday, prompting police to close nearby roads and evacuate the building.

 

"The building has been evacuated as a precaution," police said. "No injuries have been reported."

 

The London-based political consultancy has been at the centre of a storm this week after a whistleblower said the company had paid an academic to harvest the data of 50 million Facebook users to build profiles of American voters before the 2016 US election.

 


First published: 03.22.18, 16:51
