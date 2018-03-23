North Korea hawk Bolton's appointment as White House adviser fans worries in Asia

SEOUL – Voices of concern emerged in South Korea and elsewhere in Asia on Friday after US President Donald Trump shook up his foreign policy team again, prompting worries over Trump's pending summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump announced in a tweet he was replacing H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a former US ambassador to the United Nations known for his hard-line stance advocating the use of military force against North Korea and Iran.

Administrative officials in Seoul said they would continue communicating closely with Washington over the ongoing detente with North Korea, but their comments were tinged with worry.

"Our stance is that if a new road opens, we have to go that path," a senior Blue House official told reporters. "Bolton has much knowledge on the issues regarding the Korean peninsula and most of all, we know him to be one of the US president's aides who is trusted."