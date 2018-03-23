US Missile Defense Agency budget boosted to $11.5 bln

WASHINGTON – The US Missile Defense Agency saw its 2018 budget jump to its highest level on record at $11.5 billion in an appropriations bill on Thursday as the agency's head said he was exploring the use of armed drones to counteract North Korea.

The bill in the US House of Representatives increases defense funding and gives the MDA a 40 percent lift, $3.3 billion more than its fiscal 2017 enacted level, amid rising tensions over North Korea's nuclear missile program.

The House approved a $1.3 trillion spending bill to fund federal agencies and avert a government shutdown ahead of a midnight Friday deadline.

The US Senate has yet to vote on the bill.