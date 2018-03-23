Channels
Amnesty denounces Western arms sales to Saudi Arabia and allies in Yemen war
Reuters|Published:  03.23.18 , 08:06

DUBAI – Amnesty International on Friday denounced Western arms sales to Saudi Arabia and its allies in a coalition battling the Houthis in Yemen, saying such traffic made a "mockery" of a global arms trade treaty.

 

The rights group accused both the Saudi-led coalition forces and the Iran-allied Houthis of committing potential war crimes in the three-year conflict.

 

More than 10,000 people have been killed in Yemen since March 2015 when Saudi Arabia and other Sunni Muslim Arab states launched a military

campaign against the Houthis, a group of Shiite fighters who had seized the capital and forced President Abd Rabbu Mansour al-Hadi to flee.

 

"There is extensive evidence that irresponsible arms flows to the Saudi Arabia-led coalition have resulted in enormous harm to Yemeni civilians," Lynn Maalouf, Director of Research for the Middle East at Amnesty International, said in a statement.

 


