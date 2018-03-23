Channels
McMaster out, Bolton in as Trump's national security adviser
AP|Published:  03.23.18 , 08:11

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with the former UN Ambassador John Bolton, injecting a hawkish foreign policy voice into his administration ahead of key decisions on Iran and North Korea.

 

Trump tweeted Thursday that McMaster has done "an outstanding job & will always remain my friend." He said Bolton will take over April 9.

 

Bolton will be Trump's third national security adviser. Trump has clashed with McMaster, a respected three-star general, and talk that McMaster would soon leave the administration had picked up in recent weeks.

 


