McMaster out, Bolton in as Trump's national security adviser

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with the former UN Ambassador John Bolton, injecting a hawkish foreign policy voice into his administration ahead of key decisions on Iran and North Korea.

Trump tweeted Thursday that McMaster has done "an outstanding job & will always remain my friend." He said Bolton will take over April 9.

Bolton will be Trump's third national security adviser. Trump has clashed with McMaster, a respected three-star general, and talk that McMaster would soon leave the administration had picked up in recent weeks.