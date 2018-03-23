Kremlin says regrets EU's recall of envoy over UK spy case

MOSCOW – The Kremlin said on Friday it regretted a decision by European Union leaders to recall the bloc's envoy to Moscow in a symbolic protest over a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter in England.

EU leaders backed Britain on Thursday in blaming Moscow for the attack, something Moscow flatly denies.

When asked about the EU's decision to recall its envoy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call: "We regret that,' adding decisions were being made on the basis of suppositions about what happened to the former Russian spy, Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia without evidence.

The Kremlin did not know on what basis EU leaders had voiced their solidarity with Britain, he said, since Russia had seen no first-hand information on the Skripal case.