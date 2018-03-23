EU nations to take more action against Russia

European Council President Donald Tusk says EU nations will take "more steps" against Moscow over the nerve agent attack in Britain.
Building on the solidarity shown with Britain during two days of summit talks in Brussels, Tusk confirmed Friday that the 28-nation group will recall its ambassador from Moscow for consultations. And Tusk said "more steps are expected at a national level" as of Monday.
The EU said it was highly likely that Russia was behind the nerve-agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter in Salisbury and could see no other plausible explanation for it.
The March 4 attack has left the father and daughter in critical condition.