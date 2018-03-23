Syria: Rebel group, Russians forge Ghouta plan

The second largest rebel group in Syria's eastern Ghouta says it has reached an agreement with the Russians over areas it controlled near the capital Damascus.
Failaq al-Rahman said in a statement Friday that the deal will lead to the immediate evacuation of sick and wounded people for treatment and to allow aid to enter the besieged area.
The group added that opposition fighters and their relatives who decide to leave eastern Ghouta will head to rebel-held parts of northern Syria.
It adds that civilians who decide to stay in eastern Ghouta will be guaranteed safety. It said that Russian military police will deploy in Failaq al-Rahman-controlled areas including the suburbs of Arbeen, Zamalka, Ein Tarma and Jobar.
A prisoner exchange will take place between the group and the government, the group added.