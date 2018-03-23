Austria won't expel Russians over UK poisonings

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz says his country won't expel Russian diplomats because it considers keeping open channels of communication important.
Several European countries said Friday they may follow Britain in expelling Russian diplomats over the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy in England.
But Kurz told reporters after an EU summit in Brussels Friday: "We decided not to do this because we are of the opinion that is important to maintain channels of dialogue."
The chancellor pointed to Vienna's "traditionally good contacts" with Russia and said his government will use them to press Moscow to help clarify the nerve agent attack.
He added: "We respect the decision of European states that want to go further, that take further steps, but there will be some European states that have decided to handle it exactly like us."