Ukrainian lawmaker arrested on alleged coup plot charges

A Ukrainian court on Friday sanctioned the arrest of a celebrated former military pilot accused of plotting an attack on parliament with grenades and automatic weapons.
Nadiya Savchenko, who has declared presidential ambitions, described the charges against her as an attempt by President Petro Poroshenko's government to get rid of a powerful challenger ahead of the next year's presidential vote.
The Shevchenko District Court in the Ukrainian capital on Friday ordered that she be kept behind bars for two months pending an official probe. The ruling followed parliament's vote to strip her of her immunity as a lawmaker.
Prosecutors have accused Savchenko of plotting a coup in collusion with Russia-backed rebels—a plan to attack parliament with hand grenades, automatic weapons and even heavy mortars.