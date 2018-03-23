Trump signs $1.3 trillion budget after threatening veto

President Donald Trump signed a $1.3 trillion spending measure Friday, averting a midnight government shutdown just hours after declaring he was considering a veto.
Trump said he was "very disappointed" in the package, in part because it did not fully fund his plans for a border wall with Mexico and did not address some 700,000 "Dreamer" immigrants who are now protected from deportation under a program that he has moved to eliminate.
But Trump praised the increases the bill provides for military spending and said he had "no choice but to fund our military"
"My highest duty is to keep America safe," he said.
The bill signing came a few hours after Trump created last-minute drama by saying in a tweet that he was "considering" a veto.