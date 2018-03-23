Woman 'close' to France attack suspect detained

France's top counterterrorism prosecutor says a gun-wielding extremist who killed three people cried "Allahu akbar" and claimed he was a "soldier of the Islamic State" as he stormed a supermarket in southern France.
Prosecutor Francois Molins said about 50 people were inside the market in Trebes when the gunman in Friday's attack, identified as 26-year-old Redouane Lakdim, came inside on Friday and took hostages.
Molins says Lakdim was born in Morocco. He was known to police, but hadn't shown signs he was ready to commit any sort of attack, according to the prosecutor.
Ladkim was shot and killed by police. Molins says a woman who was close to the suspect and shared a life with him was taken into custody on Friday.
Sixteen people were injured in the attack.