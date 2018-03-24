Nazareth Illit man stabbed in his apartment, in serious condition

A 33-year-old man from Nazareth Illit was stabbed in his apartment on Friday and is in serious condition.
According to the police, while the stabbing occurred Friday afternoon, the man only sought treatment at the Holy Family Hospital in Nazareth early Saturday morning. He was initially in moderate condition, but his situation later deteriorated, and he was taken to the Rambam Medical Center.
The police detained for questioning a 40-year-old woman, who has since been released. Police are now looking for another suspect.