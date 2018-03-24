French police detain minor in attack probe

The Paris prosecutors' office said Saturday that police have detained a 17-year-old in connection with the investigation into the Islamic extremist attack that killed four people, including a police officer, in southern France.
The unidentified young man was arrested overnight over alleged criminal association in relation with a terrorist enterprise. He is a friend of the gunman, identified by prosecutors as Morocco-born Redouane Lakdim, who was killed in a shootout Friday at a supermarket in Trebes where he took hostages.
Paris prosecutor Francois Molins said Friday that another person, a woman close to Lakdim, was taken into custody on the same grounds. Molins didn't identify her.
Paris counterterrorism investigators took over the probe into the attack in Trebes and nearby Carcassonne.