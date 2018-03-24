COGAT warns Hamas of using border demonstrations for their own ends

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Yoav Mordechai, attacked Hamas ahead of the planned demonstrations along the Gaza Strip border.

In a Facebook post he wrote: "Hamas has failed to manage the Gaza Strip and puts its needs ahead of those of its citizens. Because of its distress, it encourages the population to demonstrate and disrupt order along the border."

Mordechai warned Hamas of using the demonstrations to damage border infrastructure and attempt to infiltrate Israel, saying the IDF will "work hard" against any such attempt.