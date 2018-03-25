Channels
Association of University Heads slams ethical code
Adir Yanko|Published:  03.25.18 , 11:25
VERA, the Association of University Heads, issued a strong condemnation Sunday of the ethical code for universities adopted by the Higher Council for Education.

 

"The Council subcommittee's interim decision leaves the ethical code as one that creates political censorship, tramples the most basic principles of academic and research freedom, and is meant to silence," VERA said.

 

"We can already see dangerous deterioration of the freedom of expression and academic freedom towards the abyss, something that is common in dark countries and not in countries that pretend to be democratic."

 


