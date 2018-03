Former IDF chief Shaul Mofaz said Sunday that US President Donald Trump's new National Security Adviser John Bolton "tried to convince me that Israel should attack in Iran," while he was serving as Washington's ambassador to the UN.

"I don't think it's a smart act. Not for the Americans today, and not for anyone, until this threat is realized," Mofaz said at a conference organized by Ynet and Yedioth Ahronoth to celebrate 70 years of Israeli success.