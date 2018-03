Flyers that have been distributed in the Gaza Strip called on Palestinians to keep a distance of at least 300 meters from the border fence.

According to the Palestinians, the flyers say: "Anyone who goes near the fence is endangering himself. The IDF will take all necessary measures to distance him, including the use of live fire if the need arises. Beware, so you won't regret it."

The IDF denied that it was behind the flyers.