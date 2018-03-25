Channels
German police confirm arrest of Catalonia's Puigdemont
Reuters|Published:  03.25.18 , 15:19

BERLIN - German police said on Sunday they had arrested former Catalan secessionist leader Carles Puigdemont in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein on a European arrest warrant issued by Spain.

 

In a statement, police said Puigdemont was detained near a section of the A7 highway which cuts through the state from the city of Flensburg near the Danish border. Police did not say exactly where Puigdemont was being held.

 

"Schleswig-Holstein police are at this point in time unable to provide more details," it said, other than that Puigdemont was taken into custody at 11:19am.

 


First published: 03.25.18, 15:19
