Car bomb kills 4, driver near parliament in Somali capital

MOGADISHU, Somalia – A car bomb exploded near Somalia's parliament headquarters in the capital, Mogadishu, killing at least four people along with the driver, police said Sunday, with several others injured.

A huge cloud of smoke could be seen billowing over the area dotted with security checkpoints erected along a road leading to the presidential

The car bomb was detonated at a checkpoint after soldiers intercepted and stopped a suspicious vehicle, senior police Capt. Mohamed Hussein told The Associated Press. Those dead included two soldiers, he said, while many of the nearly 10 people wounded are rickshaw drivers.