Car bomb kills 4, driver near parliament in Somali capital

MOGADISHU, Somalia – A car bomb exploded near Somalia's parliament headquarters in the capital, Mogadishu, killing at least four people along with the driver, police said Sunday, with several others injured.
A huge cloud of smoke could be seen billowing over the area dotted with security checkpoints erected along a road leading to the presidential
palace, whose main gate is just 200 meters (yards) from the blast site. The checkpoint also is close to the interior ministry.
The car bomb was detonated at a checkpoint after soldiers intercepted and stopped a suspicious vehicle, senior police Capt. Mohamed Hussein told The Associated Press. Those dead included two soldiers, he said, while many of the nearly 10 people wounded are rickshaw drivers.