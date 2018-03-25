Iran: Naming John Bolton national security adviser 'a shame'

TEHRAN – Iran has called the appointment of the former UN Ambassador John Bolton to the role of National Security Adviser of the United States "a shame," Iranian media reported on Sunday.

The report by the semi-official Fars news agency quoted Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the country's Supreme National Security Council, as saying for an "apparent superpower it is a matter of shame that its national security adviser receives wages from a terrorist group," referring to Bolton attending a gathering of the Iranian opposition group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq (MEK) group in 2017.

The US removed MEK from its list of foreign terrorist organizations in 2012.