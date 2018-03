The Lod District Court has convicted Youssef Kamil and Mohamad Abu al-Roub, from the town of Qabatiya located in the Jenin Governorate in the northern West Bank, of the murder of 70-year-old Elkana resident Reuven Shmerling, whose body was found in a Kafr Qasim warehouse with stab wounds on it.

As part of a plea agreement signed with the two, they were also convicted of entering Israel illegally.